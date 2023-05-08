Emergency crews have responded to several rescue incidents as snow falls at Mount Hotham.
A utility towing a trailer lost control on Sunday and slid on the Great Alpine Road.
The utility stayed on the road but the trailer was left hanging over the edge of the road
Driver Ron Bauer said he was lucky not to have gone over.
"I had a scary moment when I seriously thought I was heading over the embankment," he wrote on Facebook.
"I didn't allow for the weight of the trailer, which kept pushing me forward under brakes."
Emergency crews attended a more serious crash as the first scene was being cleared.
A car towing a caravan rolled off the side of the mountain about 2.50pm, leading to a large-scale rescue operation.
A large Chevrolet Silverado was dragged off the road by the caravan near the peak of the mountain.
The male driver had to be cut from the vehicle with suspected spinal injuries, while his partner was able to free herself.
The man was taken to Wangaratta hospital
The crash occurred a short distance from the first incident.
SES volunteers also treated a man, who was part of a four-wheel-drive group, for a serious head injuries at Blue Rag Range Track on Saturday night.
Poor conditions including visual restrictions caused by a blizzard led to the Great Alpine Road being closed on Sunday.
The area has been blanketed with snow as the temperature drops below freezing.
The temperature was about -5 degrees at the time of Sunday's incidents.
Bright SES deputy controller Marcus Warner said the unit was often called out during the first snowfall of the season.
"It snowed all weekend and the Great Alpine Road got pretty treacherous," he said.
Unit controller Graham Gales said it was important motorists drove to the conditions.
"It's important people be prepared for the winter weather which is coming in now," he said.
