Labor's national defence statement goes all the way with the USA

The defence review reinforces that, charging ahead with policies regardless of regional sensibilities.
Very predictably, Labor's recently announced National Defence Statement goes all the way with the USA.
"The National Defence Statement 2023 is nothing if not predictable, going all the way with the USA, quickly rubber stamping the nuclear-powered submarines in particular, and AUKUS in general," wrote Michael Pascoe in The New Daily.
To a large degree the review's outcome was set before it started, by the politics of Labor signing up in a matter of hours to carry Scott Morrison's failed attempt to wedge the ALP. Paul Keating's charge remains unanswered, that Labor's defence policy was set by wanting to provide a very small or even no target, when caught short by Scott Morrison's submarine adventure.
Having mates or retired American defence personnel write what was a "quickie" review ensured there would be no surprises. It was no secret that consultations were limited to Washington and London, our AUKUS partners.
Greens Senator and defence spokesperson David Shoebridge said: "The review was a justification of the government's existing biases and intentions, not a genuinely independent investigation of our strategic environment and the suite of options available to Australia in response."
The breadth of defence capability the review demands, which boils down to the ability to deter, strike and project force at long range on sea, land, in the air, space and cyber means dependence upon the United States. The emphasis on "long range" capability, whether in the form of nuclear submarines or missiles points towards the South China Sea geographically, and China itself politically. Make no mistake, it's all about the US versus China: "A large-scale conventional and non-conventional military build-up without strategic reassurance is contributing to the most challenging circumstances in our region for decades."
Defence Minister Richard Marles ordains in his preamble: "Australia must continue to work closely with our ally and principal strategic partner, the United States, through the alliance. Close co-operation with the United States is central to achieving balance and stability in the Indo-Pacific." We must "contribute with our partners to the maintenance of the global rules-based order," Mr Marles states.
Which is where the hypocrisy and myopia brings in the question about who sets the rules. As Senator Shoebridge noted: "At its core the DRS has Australia committing to spending hundreds of billions of dollars to be a small part of the United states' war fighting plans in the Asia-Pacific.
"The core recommendations, to spend up to half a trillion dollars on nuclear submarines, is not even about defending Australia, it is purely designed to project lethal force into the South China Sea."
China is rightly criticised for its ham-fisted attempts at economic coercion when it's offended, but Beijing has barely used feathers in a game where the US has long thrown bricks and worse.
Nobody would suggest letting China set our rules would be preferable, but ignoring the hypocrisy of supporting Uncle Sam, right or wrong, limits our security.
Whatever spin Foreign Minister Penny Wong tries to put on it, to the extent that most of the world cares, it sees Australia as an American vassal state. The defence review reinforces that, charging ahead with policies regardless of regional sensibilities. Indonesia and Malaysia aren't nearly as keen on our military escalation as American and British arms manufacturers are.
"Our alliance with the United States will remain central to Australia's security and strategy," states the review. The US will become even more important in the coming decades. Defence should pursue greater advanced scientific, technological and industrial co-operation in the alliance, as well as increased US rotational force posture in Australia, including with submarines. Investing in our Indo-Pacific regional partnerships remains essential.
"The dangerous rhetoric of inevitable conflict accompanied by aggressive re-arming will only take us closer to another war that America chooses and we end up fighting", Senator Shoebridge said.
A truly independent defence review would look beyond the immediate American imperative of increasing tension with the rising China. This was not an independent review.
And releasing the review on the eve of Anzac Day was a very tacky political trick worthy of Howard, Abbott and Morrison - but it was done by Albanese and Marles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.