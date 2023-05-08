The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Labor's national defence statement goes all the way with the USA

By Ray Goodlass
May 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is increasingly seen as a US vassal state, and the latest defence statement shows why. Picture by Shutterstock
Australia is increasingly seen as a US vassal state, and the latest defence statement shows why. Picture by Shutterstock

The defence review reinforces that, charging ahead with policies regardless of regional sensibilities.

Very predictably, Labor's recently announced National Defence Statement goes all the way with the USA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.