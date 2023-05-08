A Wagga suburb will now be richer with highly requested upgrades to one of its residential parks currently under way.
Jack Skeers Park in Lake Albert will get a brand new basketball and netball court set to be completed in just a matter of days.
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said the basketball court was something the suburb's residents had been calling for.
"Contractors on behalf of Wagga City Council have begun installing the concrete pad for a basketball half-court in Jack Skeers Park," the spokesperson said.
"The upgrade is a result of several requests from the Lake Albert Community to provide basketball facilities in the area."
"The basketball hoop, backboard and netball ring will be installed next week, weather permitting, and the project will wrap up shortly afterwards," the council said.
Lake Albert resident Gloria Pascoe - who has lived in the suburb for just short of four decades - said it is a bonus to an already beautiful area of the city.
"I personally think it is fantastic," she said.
"To see the park get more use than it does will be great, my own grandchildren have been able to safely play there as they grew up."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
