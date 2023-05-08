Coolamon have continued their strong start to the season with a massive 83-goal win over Narrandera.
Hosting the Eagles at home, Rovers were strong from the outset and never looked in doubt of putting up a big score.
Coach Sarah Hillier said it was a pleasing win for the side over a young team.
"They're a very very young side, and credit to those girls they didn't give up the whole game," Hillier said.
"They worked quite hard and they did contest us in areas across the four quarters, so in a couple of years time they'll be a team to watch for sure.
"It was nice to have a good win especially in the conditions we played, in they weren't very enjoyable."
Hillier said in the first round of playing each team she's careful not assume anything, never knowing who has been recruited or improved in the off season.
"You have to go into each week thinking we've got to play our best game," she said.
"Our big thing was to not be complacent and play our best netball for the full four quarters."
Hillier was pleased with how the group played together this week, mingling better on the court with play flowing smoother.
The side has plenty of new faces this year, including Hillier who has returned to the club after a year at Coleambally.
"We really came together nicely as a team, but my award this week went to Jessie Halden, she played amazing in wing defence, getting touches around the ring and a few intercepts through the midcourt, she was quite handy," Hillier said.
"Also the return of Jordy Barrett from injury in goal keeper, she's quite handy with rebounds under the ring and a bit of height down there is always helpful.
"It's so lovely to be home, I really enjoyed my year out at Colleambally, it was really good and it's a great bunch of people out there, that club is special, but it's always nice to come back a bit closer to home."
Cooolamon sit at the top of the Riverina League ladder on percentage, with Griffith hot on their tails.
Across the league Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers had the week off, playing their round four game ahead of schedule on Good Friday.
Griffith handed Leeton a 30-goal loss in the MIA derby and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong earned a tight five goal win over Turvey Park.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 51 d Wagga Tigers 36 on Good Friday at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Coolamon 96 d Narrandera 13 at Kindra Park.
Griffith 68 d Leeton-Whitton 38 at Leeton Showground.
Gamain-Grong Grong-Matong 48 d Turvey Park 43 at Ganmain Sports Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
