Riverina stakeholders express concerns over government announcement of changes to the NDIS

By Jessica Horner
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Wagga-based occupational therapist Aley Light (pictured with a client) says she has significant reservations about the NDIS changes outlined by the Albanese government. Picture supplied
Riverina disability advocates and service providers are apprehensive about new changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

