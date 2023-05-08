A bit of snow couldn't hold back Wagga City Wanderers as they ploughed their way to a 7-0 win over Western Molonglo in Canberra on Sunday.
The rain soon turned to snow but the side opted to finish the game despite the conditions.
Coach Rob Tuksar said it was the best the side has played all year.
"It was a great result in really really trying conditions, it was raining the whole game and at one point the referee came up and said it's snowing, do you want to call the game off," Tuksar said.
"The girls dug in, started really really well, got on the front foot and that's the best performance they've had all season.
"Controlling the ball, controlling the game, controlling the opposition, they were really really good, it was a very dominant display in very trying conditions."
Wanderers had four goal scorers, including a hat-trick from young Elizabeth Dumpleton.
With new names scoring each week Tuksar is pleased to see the side isn't relying too heavily on any one striker to goal.
Kate Foley scored once in the first half and Claire Foley once in the second.
Rosie Degnan earned herself a double, getting her two within five minutes.
"Elizabeth is only a young girl, consistency is her big thing, she's still learning the craft of it," Tuksar said.
"She was really positive, did really well, worked really hard, which was all I could ask for her and she got rewarded with some great goals.
"Kate Foley scored one on the weekend, and then Elizabeth popped who hasn't been scoring many, and put the hat trick away, which means we're not reliant all the time on the one person which makes it more difficult for opposition teams."
Careful not to get caught up in fanfare for their success early in the season, Tuksar said there's still plenty of development to be done.
After losing a large portion of their 2022 side following demotion at the end of last season, this year's side is significantly younger than previously.
"We've done well, our development is going forward which is the main thing," Tuksar said.
"That's my main challenge to make sure they keep improving week in, week out.
"It's not just about the results, it's the way we play which is really important.
"It's a young group of girls so they need to learn how to play football, and play it well."
In the lower grade the Wanderers had a 1-all draw with Canberra White Eagles thanks to a 54th minute goal from Grace Cooper.
Both sides will return to Canberra next week, with the first grade to play ANU in round six.
They'll play their first home game of the year in round seven.
