Friends of a Wagga veteran who recently passed away are rallying together to help rehome his elderly pets.
Forest Hill resident Norman Beckett passed away on April 8, aged 66, leaving behind three children and their families, and his two dogs, Shaka and Reece.
When his family were unable to take on the two senior dogs, and nor were any of his friends in Wagga, the dogs were surrendered to Wagga Animal Shelter where they remain.
Old friend Andrew Barrowcliff said those who knew Mr Beckett were hoping to find the pair a home together which would match the love they received from their owner.
"Those dogs were his world and it would mean the world to him to know those dogs were taken care of," Mr Barrowcliff said.
"The whole defence community wants these dogs cared for."
Since then, defence and veteran organisations including Pro Patria have shared the plea to find a home to for the dogs.
Brisbane organisation Dare Rescue also joined the mission, adding the dogs to their 'Golden Oldies' program to pay for any medical bills.
"It's an expensive program, but we'd rather honour seniors and these dogs knowing their owner has passed away," Dare Rescue president Mika Dargie said.
"Knowing we're going to take care of them until they meet [their owner] again is nice for everybody."
Aged 11 and 10 respectively, Mr Beckett's routine revolved around Shaka and Reece, particularly after he retired from the air force in 2019.
He was an animal lover in general and even convinced Mr Barrowcliff to adopt a kelpie cross from the shelter ten years ago.
"We were casually talking one day about me getting a dog, and Norm comes back with a photo of a scrawny, moth eaten thing and they were going to put her down the next day," he said. "I've had Tilly for 10 years now and she is absolutely the most spoiled kelpie."
Another friend Richard Salcole said Mr Beckett was a "kind soul" whose dogs became his life during his later years.
"If someone can take the dogs on and give them as much love as they can for the rest of their lives, that would be the best thing ever," he said.
"It's very hard to see Shaka and Reece in a shelter, it's just heartbreaking... they're beautiful dogs."
Due to their age, Shaka and Reece are only available for adoption within an eight-hour radius of Wagga to families without young children, cats or stairs in their home through Dare Rescue.
To enquire about adopting the pair, visit https://bit.ly/3M3NmhA.
