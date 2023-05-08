TEMORA'S bid to return to Farrer League finals has been dealt a blow by two potentially season-ending injuries.
Temora young gun Will Reinhold's worst fears surrounding his injured shoulder have been confirmed and he will undergo season-ending surgery.
To make matters worse, the season of highly-touted ruck recruit Brayden Burgess is in doubt given he will now undergo surgery on his injured knee.
Burgess, who joined Temora this season from Melbourne, injured his knee at pre-season training and was initially expected to miss the opening month of competition.
But Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy revealed Burgess' situation had now worsened.
"It's worse than we thought," Kennedy said.
"He's going to have to get his knee operated on now so we might not see him for a bit."
Kennedy said the worst case meant that they may not see Burgess this year now.
"Potentially not, no," he said.
Temora had high hopes for Burgess, who also attracted interest from Northern Jets over the off-season.
He arrived in the region with first grade experience at Essendon and District Football League (EDFL) level with Westmeadows.
The loss of Reinhold is a bigger blow after he returned home to Temora this year after shining for Port Melbourne in the Victorian Football League (VFL) early last season.
He showed his value with a best-on-ground performance in Temora's round one win over Coleambally before injuring his shoulder in the round two loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Reinhold had feared surgery may be required for his shoulder, given it had been a reoccurring problem and that has now been confirmed.
"He's going to have his shoulder operated on so he's out for the season," Kennedy said.
To make matters worse, Temora lost Rob Krause on Saturday to a shoulder injury.
While he's been dealt a harsh blow in his first coaching appointment, Kennedy is not going to use injuries as an excuse.
"You can't control those things," he said.
"It does (make it harder) but it's a good opportunity for other young blokes now."
Temora bounced back to winning form last Saturday with a 29-point win over North Wagga, courtesy of a big second half.
The Kangaroos currently sit fifth despite enduring a tough three-week stretch and now have the opportunity to build some momentum and prove their top five capabilities with games coming up against Marrar, Barellan and Charles Sturt University (CSU).
"They're all tough sides, in my opinion, they're good teams," Kennedy said.
"Marrar are flying under the radar, they're only going to get better."
