Rural Roads Alliance lobby Federal government for funding

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:50am, first published May 8 2023 - 11:30am
Wagga councillor Richard Foley supports the idea of federal grants for rural and regional road repairs, declaring some of Wagga's roads have become "death traps". Picture by Madeline Begley
A Wagga councillor has backed a new lobby group's call for billions of dollars to be pumped into fixing crumbling rural and regional roads, including a local thoroughfare labelled an "absolute death trap".

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

