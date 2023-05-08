A Wagga councillor has backed a new lobby group's call for billions of dollars to be pumped into fixing crumbling rural and regional roads, including a local thoroughfare labelled an "absolute death trap".
The Rural Roads Alliance - which includes the GrainGrowers, the National Farmers' Federation, Australian Local Government Association and Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association - has called on the federal government to spend $5.5 billion on road repairs.
The alliance told a parliamentary inquiry into the implications of severe weather events on the national regional, rural, and remote road network that natural disasters had left roads in a "dire" state. It said the economic and personal impacts of crumbling transport infrastructure warranted the emergency funding package.
The alliance is calling for a one-off injection of $1 billion over four years directed at regional road and infrastructure reconstruction for councils impacted by flooding and other natural disasters to ensure the rebuild is to a standard more resilient to future disaster events.
It also wants $800 million a year over four years for the Roads to Recovery Program, $300 million a year over four years to address first and last mile freight productivity, and targeted funding through the Roads of Strategic Importance program to improve the long-term climate resilience of freight networks.
Appearing before the inquiry last week, NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said roads were both a welfare and an economic issue.
"Severely damaged roads are dramatically increasing the time and cost of moving freight to and from our rural production centres.
"It's holding back development of our regional communities and undermining safety and welfare for all users of country roads," Mr Mahar said.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley welcomed the proposal, saying "anyone with half a brain" could see funding was inadequate to meet the needs of local road repair. He said regional areas were not getting their fair share of federal infrastructure funding.
"I've just come back from Sydney and couldn't believe how much infrastructure they had - we've got sh-- out here," Cr Foley said.
"Even some of the roads people don't think of - like Brushwood Road is an absolute death trap at the moment.
A lot of hope has been placed in recent years on the NSW Government's plan to reclassify some regional and rural roads.
Although Wagga Council submitted a list of roads to the state government for consideration in 2020. The scheme has been plagued with controversy, and appears to have stalled under the previous government.
Following the state election, new Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison said she "hadn't laid eyes on the report" into the program commissioned by her predecessor, Sam Farraway into the scheme. She said she would wait until she was across the details before making a firm commitment about whether to proceed with the scheme.
Meanwhile, Wagga Council spent $20.2 million on repairs and maintenance during the 2022 financial year as its crews worked to fix the city's road network. Council say this is already stretching their budget, and further assistance from state or federal government is needed.
Councillor Foley said if the government adopted the Rural Roads Alliance proposal, his top priority would be trying to leverage technology and innovation to improve the speed of repairs, and durability of roads.
"Effectively we need top level, state of the art stuff to get the job done efficiently," he said.
"People in the know in roadbuilding know there are other composite materials you can use that can increase the longevity and durability of roads.
GrainGrowers Chair Rhys Turton said the funding would be a smart investment.
"This funding package is an opportunity for the Federal Government to stem the rapid deterioration of Australia's rural road network, and to reduce the cost to the budget of future climate events," he said.
Executive Director of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association, Mathew Munro, spoke to the impact on his members.
"It's harder on our vehicles, it's harder on our drivers, and it's harder on our livestock. At the end of the day it's a basic safety issue that needs to be addressed," Mr Munro said.
Councillor Foley said reducing heavy machinery and truck traffic on local roads was also an important part of protecting transport infrastructure.
"The reason we've got so many problems on our main roads in town is we don't have a truck bypass."
"It all sort of links in with inland rail - trucks, rail should have a bypass sitting side by side to get that heavy transport out of the city, and stop bashing our roads.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
