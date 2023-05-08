Man fined nearly $10,000 over illegal Murray crayfish seizure

A man who used illegal wire traps to catch 27 Murray crayfish has been fined close to $10,000.
Fisheries officers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries caught the man near Howlong on July 23 last year.
They recovered the crayfish, 13 of which were of a banned size and nine of which were carrying eggs.
The species is threatened.
The crayfish were returned to the water after being seized.
The man was charged and recently faced the Corowa Local Court.
He was placed on a conditional release order, and given fines and costs of $9714.
"This serves as a strong deterrent to those wishing to engage in illegal fishing activity that you will be brought before the courts for your actions," a department spokesman said.
"Murray crayfish are listed as a threatened species in NSW with a vulnerable status.
"Strict controls are in place to ensure that recreational fishing for this species is sustainable for the future.
"The take of Murray crayfish outside these strict control measures seriously compromises the recovery of these vulnerable populations."
