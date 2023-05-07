Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has lamented an ordinary performance from his Bulldogs side that resulted in their first loss of the 2023 season.
Mazzocchi felt that there was not too much that he could take away from the loss against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday saying it was a pretty disappointing performance from his side.
"I don't think I'll take much out of it at all to be honest," Mazzocchi said.
"It was a really ordinary performance by our players and Ganmain played really well and set up well behind the footy as they always do.
"Benny Walsh and these guys they set up differently from any other team and unfortunately our blokes didn't handle that today.
"Our skill level was pretty ordinary on what turned out to not be a bad day in the end, it was a bit scrappy and a bit windy, but we didn't play any version of our Turvey footy at all.
"It was pretty disappointing in the end."
Mazzocchi said they would need to continue to work on their execution during the week with skill errors costing them against the Lions.
"Our general skill level let us down today, we just fumbled the ball and missed kicks which we've been really good at," he said.
"It's not a disaster and it's one of those games where you look at it and you learn from it.
"But the things that we did bad today are the things we did well in the previous weeks, so we will just get back to playing good footy."
Luke Fellows was a late omission for the second week in a row with Mazzocchi saying they didn't want to risk the talented midfielder who is still feeling a bit ginger after injuring his calf in the win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
"We were hoping he'd play given it was a Sunday game and that extra one day we were hoping he'd get up," he said.
"But this morning he was still a bit tight in that calf, so we just decided it was too early in the year to risk him.
"We really missed that class of him and (Cal) Dooley today I felt."
Jack Glanvill played his first game of the year for the Bulldogs after returning from representative duty and had a blinder especially late in the game.
Mazzocchi said he was fantastic, while also noting there was a number of other solid contributors including Andrew Emery and Jack Haggar.
"He was our best I thought," he said.
"He was really good and showed that class and he's been playing some good footy at GWS level.
"He brought that back here and played really well for us today."
Mazzocchi also said it was disappointing to not get the result for captain Josh Ashcroft who played his 100th senior game for Turvey Park against the Lions.
