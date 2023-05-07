The Daily Advertiser
Wagga United put three on Warriors in dominant game

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:10pm
Wagga United's new recruit Vlad Zuban celebrates scoring the opening goal of the side's 3-0 win over South Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga United's new recruit Vlad Zuban celebrates scoring the opening goal of the side's 3-0 win over South Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

Finishing a man down and without a coach, Wagga United have secured a 3-0 win over South Wagga at the Wagga Showgrounds on Sunday evening.

