Finishing a man down and without a coach, Wagga United have secured a 3-0 win over South Wagga at the Wagga Showgrounds on Sunday evening.
With three of their starting eleven missing, United went into the game knowing they had a challenge ahead of them.
Any early concerns were quickly thwarted as they came out strong from the start.
Captain Aaron Reilly was ecstatic with the win.
"I feel like the intensity from the whistle was awesome," Reilly said.
I feel like we lifted the whole game, missing three of our starting eleven and we had our centre back who played a full 90-minutes in second grade and then play a full 90-minutes with us."
Key outs for the side this week included Lochie Bracken (suspension) and playing-coach Jayden Beattie who was ruled out of the match after an incident in second grade.
Jack Masson, who made the jump from fourth to first grade this season, was a standout for United.
"He played wing for us last week and played central attacking for us today and I feel like he had an absolute blinder," Reilly said.
Tensions started to flare as frustrations across the field built from both sides and a second yellow card for Jarrod Bennett had him leave the field.
Three goals up and with 20 minutes on the clock, United didn't appear to have a man missing.
"Everyone knew their role, as soon as he got sent off we were already in a different structure and we knew we had to lift," Reilly said.
"It felt like we were still playing with 11 men."
It wasn't just United who felt this way, with a frustrated South Wagga coach, Andy Heller disappointed in his side.
"It looked like we were playing with eight, all game was awful," Heller said.
Displeased with his sides performance there were few positives Heller could see in the game.
"We were terrible," he said.
"The boys were ready, the boys were keen, and then the boys came out and they couldn't string one pass together."
Faisal Sulaiman was South Wagga's only saving grace, working overtime in defence.
"Faisal was excellent, he put in a shift," Heller said.
After United's 2-all draw with Young last weekend, the side came out hungry for a win, not happy with last round's draw.
"We wanted to start the season with a win, so that was a big blow to come out with a draw," Reilly said.
"We didn't drop points but we knew we deserved the win last week and we definitely wanted to come out an get some points."
Around the league it was a yellow-card bonanza in Leeton, with seven handed out in Young's one goal win over Leeton United.
Tumut's day started poorly with an own goal in the first five minutes and didn't get much better as they went down 5-3 to Tolland.
Wagga United d South Wagga 0 at Showgrounds.
Young 1 d Leeton United 0 at MIA Sports Field.
Tolland 5 d Tumut 3 at Henwood Park.
Hanwood 0 drew Lake Albert 0 at Hanwood.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
