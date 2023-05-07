The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut takes win over Junee in tough conditions

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hickson tries to slip out of Daniel Foley's tackle attempt in Tumut's win over Junee at a wet and windy Twickenham on Sunday. It saw the Blues get off the mark this season. Picture by Ash Smith
Tom Hickson tries to slip out of Daniel Foley's tackle attempt in Tumut's win over Junee at a wet and windy Twickenham on Sunday. It saw the Blues get off the mark this season. Picture by Ash Smith

Tumut overcame plenty of resilience from Junee to bring up their first win of the season in wet and windy conditions at Twickenham on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.