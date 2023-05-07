Tumut takes win over Junee in tough conditions

Tumut overcame plenty of resilience from Junee to bring up their first win of the season in wet and windy conditions at Twickenham on Sunday.
However it's a victory that has come at a cost.
Already without star front rower Zac Masters and halfback Jordan Anderson due to injury, neither Michael Fenn nor Jacob Toppin finished the clash.
Toppin picked up a ribs issue after shifting to hooker in the 22-12 win while Fenn was also assisted off in the second half.
After losses to Albury and Temora to start their season, co-coach Lachlan Bristow was just happy to pick up their first points of the season.
"It was ugly as hell, conditions were terrible and the wind was pretty strong so it didn't really help with the quality of football," Bristow said.
"We held tough and got the win.
"Our backs were turned against the wall there a little bit but stood up and turned up for each other.
"It was super ugly but we got there in the end and the game matched the conditions really."
READ MORE
Bristow shifted to halfback for the clash but still had an impact from dummy half as he forced his way over after three minutes.
However Hayden Diggins gave Bristow a taste of his own medicine as he went through the reigning Weissel Medal winner to level things up after 18 minutes.
Malik Aitken then turned the clash around when he scored in consecutive sets.
His first was after the Blues spread the ball wide before he just got the ball down for his second off a Bristow kick.
He almost had his third in the following set but just put a foot into touch before going over.
Junee, in just their second game back in the top grade, kept themselves in the contest when Jese Wainibuli scored leading into half-time.
Tumut took a 12-8 lead into the break, with goal-kicking proving a big challenge in the conditions and extended their lead four minutes into the second half when Jacob Sturt was able to slide over following an early Diesels mistake.
While the Blues looked to be in control of the clash with 12 minutes to play Daniel Foley stepped through the line to close the gap to four points.
However it was their last real attacking foray.
Ben Hampstead looked to be on his way to scoring what would have been the game sealer with six minutes to play but stumbled to fall just short of the line.
However Aitken finished off the clash when he scored off a neat Bristow grubber to bring up his hat-trick.
Bristow had plenty of involvement mostly in the halves for the clash.
However he's still looking for the Blues attack to sharpen after letting a number of good opportunities on the attack slip.
"It was just a win as it was pretty scrappy and turned the ball over in a few places we probably shouldn't have," Bristow said.
"We turned the ball over far too much in the good ball, it's been a problem for a lot of years now and we continually do it.
"It is frustrating but we will get there."
While happy to get a win on the board he knows the team has to be better when they take on Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Both teams are looking to make it two wins on the trot after breaking through for their first wins in round three.
Bristow wants his side to be better to take on their arch rivals.
"They are going to be a bigger test and we know that," he said.
"We will regroup, get together and work on what we need to and go from there."
Meanwhile Junee will have another bye before taking on the Tigers themselves in a fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.