Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has bounced back in a big way after defeating Turvey Park by 23-points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 7 2023 - 7:25pm
GGGM's Kai Watts battles with Turvey Park's Henry Jenkins during the Lions' 23-point win on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has returned to their best defeating Turvey Park by 23-points in a hard-fought contest at Ganmain Sportsground.

