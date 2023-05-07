Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has returned to their best defeating Turvey Park by 23-points in a hard-fought contest at Ganmain Sportsground.
With the game on the line, the Lions kicked four goals to two in the last quarter to run out winners 11.9 (75) to 7.10 (52).
After a couple of uncharacteristic performances over the past two weeks, GGGM coach Sam Martyn was excited for his side to grab the victory.
"The last two weeks probably weren't up to our standards and we all knew that," Martyn said.
"But all the issues we were having were very fixable and it was more just an endeavour and want thing and I think our ability to win the contested footy and pressure the opposition was outstanding.
"We always speak about that if we can do that to a high level then all of our ball movement and the way we structure up comes off the back of that.
"It just came down to a want and a hunger for the contest and when the boys have the thirst that they do, it makes it a lot easier to stay in the contest.
"Obviously we had a focus on having a fast start considering we've had 13 goals kicked on us in the last two first quarters and we wanted to make sure we limited the damage.
"We were able to maintain touching distance with Turvey, especially with a significant breeze to one end in the first quarter.
"Then once we sort of realised that we were actually in the fight, I think that instinct of we're good enough kicked in and we were able to play the way we did.
"It's really exciting from our end."
On a day where they needed some of their leaders to stand up, Lions pair Ben Walsh and Kirk Mahon were outstanding.
Martyn was full of praise for the duo who continued to win the footy all day and kept the ball moving forward for GGGM.
"Kirky was outstanding," he said.
"We wanted to change the dynamic of our midfield a bit and just get a bit more physicality in there and we know that Kirky has been exceptional at half back.
"We sort of didn't want to rob Peter to give to Paul, but we thought why not try something and Kirky was outstanding.
"Just the half back rotation worked really well having Mitch Taylor and him swapping off there and it was really beneficial because I thought Mitchy probably played one of his best games for the year as well.
"There's not much more you can say about Benny Walsh, he's just an outstanding leader and just contributes week in, week out.
"He just gets the job done and he was phenomenal, we are really lucky to have a bloke like him as a leader of our footy club."
Tom Banuelos was also outstanding for the Lions and battled well all day against Turvey Park ruckman Antony Forato.
Martyn thought Banuelos was terrific against the Bulldogs and he even hit the scoreboard late in the third quarter with an important goal.
"I thought he was probably our most influential player today," he said.
"Obviously they have got a really dominant ruckman in Forato and we were very wary of that considering we lost Foles (Daniel Foley) for two weeks.
"He just battled well in there, but also around the ground his work rate and contested marking (was good) and when he goes forward he is super dangerous."
Full Time
GGGM 2.1 5.2 7.5 11.9 (75)
Turvey Park 3.4 4.4 5.9 7.10 (52)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Sase 2, J.Peck 1, T.Banuelos 1, K.Mahon 1, A.Proctor 1, J.McCaig 1, S.Hamblin 1, J.Taylor 1, K.Watts 1, M.Hamblin 1; Turvey Park: B.Wallett 2, B.Ashcroft 2, J.Glanvill 1, J.Margosis 1, E.Weidemann 1
BEST: GGGM: B.Walsh, K.Mahon, T.Banuelos, A.Proctor, J.Taylor, J.Lander; Turvey Park: J.Haggar, A.Emery, J.Glanvill, T.Doyle, E.Weidemann, H.Stapleton
