Stalwarts of a major Wagga tennis club have gathered for last drinks as their home prepares to go under the wrecking ball.
A crowd of tennis faithful gathered at the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre on Saturday to celebrate the end of an era.
Players will have to temporarily go elsewhere when Bolton Park's tennis courts and clubhouse are demolished later this month.
Club secretary Heather Littlejohn said it will be sad to see the club go and recalled when the current facility was first built.
"When I was at Wagga High School there was an older club house [there] ... and then there was a brand new one," Ms Littlejohn said.
The existing Jim Elphick Tennis Centre will be replaced with a new tennis venue as part of a $5 million project in partnership with Tennis NSW.
Announced by Wagga City Council in 2022, the upgrade to sporting facilities at Bolton Park will be jointly funded by the NSW government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund and the council.
Ms Littlejohn said the new facility will feature hard courts to benefit the next generation. "It's just progress. To move the sport forward and with the younger players coming through, they need a different surface to play on," she said.
Club life members also reflected on the watershed moment with Bruce Vonarx saying he's "sad everything we've worked so hard for is all coming to an end."
"But we hope council's new venture will be a success," Mr Vonarx said.
Kay White said: "Hopefully it will bring tennis as a sport back to the forefront in Wagga."
The Jim Elphick Tennis Centre was named in honour of the late, Jim Elphick, who helped foster and promoting tennis in Wagga and the surrounding districts during the 1970s and 1980s.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
