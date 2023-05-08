The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 9

May 9 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: A marathon journey to become a fully-fledged republic
MARATHON JOURNEY TO BECOME A FULLY-FLEDGED REPUBLIC

Although I share Jim Chalmer's disappointment with the fact that Anthony Albanese is duty bound to swear allegiance to the English crown, I now realise that Australia's journey to a fully fledged republic is more of a marathon than a sprint.

