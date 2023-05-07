With two game goals and a strong defence, a confident Northern Jets have secured a 65-15 win over The Rock-Yerong Creek in round five of the Farrer League.
Wet weather slowed the Jets' game down though coach Sharnie McLean said she was happy with the teams performance overall.
At three quarter time the side wanted to get more than 60 on the scoreboard while keeping their opponent below 20, and they did just that.
"When we walked off I was like well they did not score once in that last quarter, so we were very strong defensively and could bring it down the court," McLean said.
Heading into the game McLean said she was confident her side would win, though was careful not to underestimate the Magpies.
"We went into it pretty confident, obviously you're not guaranteed a win ever, but we were pretty confident," she said.
"We've been performing really well against some strong teams in the past couple of weeks, so knowing they have been a little bit weaker in the past couple of years I was pretty confident."
A good day for Keisha McLean earned her best on court for the winning side.
"She had lots of tips and lots of intensity," McLean said.
Also a standout was netball newcomer Freya Roebuck.
The ex-basketballer came to the Jets in preseason as for some social netball but after seeing her play McLean knew she'd go well in the top team.
"She's only new to competitive netball this year," McLean said.
"She used to play basketball back in the day but has never actually played competitive netball other than at school.
"She's made a great impact to our team and has lots of intensity, say Keisha gets a tip, Freya will chase it and pick up the ball, that type of thing."
After playing a week in A reserve McLean pulled her up into the A grade side where she'll be a mainstay for the rest of the season.
The transition into netball has been mostly smooth, but there are still a few teething issues.
"There''s sometimes a few rules that the umpire will pull her up on and she'll stand there like 'what are they saying?', and people look at her like 'you should know what you're doing because you're in A grade' but she's still learning a little bit."
With a bye next weekend McLean said the side will continue to train and use the week to lock in rotations and formations.
Having now locked in their A grade side she said they'll operate less with a squad now and focus on their core playing group.
Across the league Barellan were tight winners over Coleambally, with just three goals separating the girls in blue.
Temora have established themselves as the team to beat in the top-of-the-table clash against North Wagga.
The Kangaroos held on to defeat the Saints by 17-goals in enemy territory.
Meanwhile Marrar continues to battle tight scorelines, winning over CSU by just 5-goals.
Northern Jets 65 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 15 at The Rock Recreation ground.
Marrar 40 d Charles Sturt University 35 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Barellan 49 d Coleambally 44 at Coleambally Sports Ground.
Temora 59 d North Wagga 42 at McPherson Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
