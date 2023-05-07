The Daily Advertiser
Northern Jets defenders secure strong win over TRYC

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
First time player Freya Roebuck has quickly become a staple in Northern Jets midcourt. Picture by Ash Smith
First time player Freya Roebuck has quickly become a staple in Northern Jets midcourt. Picture by Ash Smith

With two game goals and a strong defence, a confident Northern Jets have secured a 65-15 win over The Rock-Yerong Creek in round five of the Farrer League.

