Scorchers get first Capital League points over Albury

Wagga Scorchers have earned their maiden win in the Capital League taking down Albury 8-1 at Jubilee Park on Saturday.
In a massive confidence boost for the league's newest side, coach Patrick O'Donnell was delighted with the win.
"The boys came off very happily," O'Donnell said.
"Everything we've been working on the last few weeks finally came into play and they were able to string it all together and play a great game of hockey."
Cool, damp weather didn't impact the Scorchers, the rain was a welcomed friend on the water-based pitch.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Moving the ball down the pitch and finding their playing style has been an issue for the side, though O'Donnell believes they've found their niche.
Adopting a buddy system of play, the coach said it was good to see everything finally come together.
"We played eyes up hockey, we were able to connect with our midfield really well," O'Donnell said.
"When we got the ball up front our strikers did their job and got the ball in the back of the net, or got us a result so we could try and score off a short corner.
"The buddy system is definitely working, just making sure the pass is there for each other and having someone for support and ready to pick off tackles when we need to when they get into a certain pocket.
"The communication is great going forward with that, everyone's working really well."
Though the feeling at the club has remained positive since their first games in the competition, O'Donnell couldn't deny the positive impact of getting a win.
He hopes to carry the confidence from this weekend's win into their next game.
"We're just going to try again to build on this week, it was a big confidence booster and hopefully we can just build for next week," he said.
Casey Younie was a standout, backing up from a Canberra All Stars game the night before.
"He said he woke up that morning feeling pretty fresh, ready to rock and roll, but he played his part and controlled the team really well," O'Donnell said.
Scorchers next game is away against St Patricks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.