Scorchers get first Capital League points over Albury

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Chris Skillen in action for the Scorchers in an earlier round. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Scorchers have earned their maiden win in the Capital League taking down Albury 8-1 at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

