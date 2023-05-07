The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

James Morgan, Latrell Siegwalt help Country to victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Morgan and Latrell Siegwalt after helping Country to a tight win on Saturday.
James Morgan and Latrell Siegwalt after helping Country to a tight win on Saturday.

Two Riverina young guns helped Country hold off a late City challenge in the annual clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.