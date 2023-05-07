Two Riverina young guns helped Country hold off a late City challenge in the annual clash.
After being reduced to 12 men for the last 10 minutes of the game, Country's defence came to the fore to take a 26-20 victory at Jubilee Stadium in Wollongong on Saturday.
Country had to defend three sets on their own line a man down after fullback Cameron Andrews was sin binned for a professional foul.
However their good start to the game, which saw Country lead 20-4 half-time, was just enough to make it two wins in a row in the concept.
Kangaroos fullback Latrell Siegwalt came off the bench into hooker before shifting to the back when Andrews was given his marching orders while James Morgan started on the wing.
Morgan was thrilled to be part of the whole experience.
"The first half we were on top but in the second half with a penalty count 11-0 their way we struggled," Morgan said.
"With someone sin binned and down to 12 players they made a comeback.
"It was pretty much defence the whole second half but we managed to hang on in the end.
"It was a good, exciting finish."
The team went into camp at the NSW Rugby League Centre of Excellence on Wednesday to prepare for the game.
Morgan said it was a good way to start preparations.
"It was good fun, the camp was really good, there was some good bonding over the three days," he said.
The Southcity centre was surprised to get the call up.
So much so he hung up on the phone call telling him he had made the squad.
"It was definitely a shock but definitely an honour and a privilege to get picked in that type of stuff," Morgan said.
"Me, Latrell and one other were 21 and the rest were upwards of 24 all the way up to 31.
"I was definitely on the younger side of the squad but things like that don't come around very often."
With the Country experience under his belt, Morgan is now looking forward to getting on the field for the Bulls.
He and Siegwalt would have been on opposite sides of Equex Centre on Saturday if not for their Country selection.
After missing most of Southcity's pre-season preparations due to representative commitments, Morgan is looking forward to being back in the Bulls colours.
Morgan returned to the club after Brothers withdrew from first grade and is happy to be back at his junior club.
"I've always wanted to come home back to Southcity as I'm a Southcity junior and when Brothers folded it made sense to go home," Morgan said.
"I've been training with them in the off-season but only played the West Wyalong Knockout with them.
"They had a few trials but I was away with Riverina so have only had that one game, which is like 15 minutes, so I'm keen to get back there this week."
After byes in the first two rounds, Southcity started their campaign with a 20-4 loss to Kangaroos.
Morgan is hoping to help the team bounce back when they ball Albury at Harris Park on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
