A two goal deficit early in the first half was too much for the Wagga City Wanderers to come back from, going down to Yoogali SC 5-2 on Saturday.
Both co-captain Kyle Yeates and coach Ross Morgan were disappointed with how their side performed.
With two wins and two losses heading into the game, Morgan said he'd been pleased with the group's efforts until Saturday.
"It's probably one of our poorest performances of the season so far, and we were beaten by the better team, all credit to Yoogali," Morgan said.
A strong performance from the home team didn't give Wanderers many opportunities, and they struggled to make their own.
"We were probably fortunate to only be 2-1 down at half time," Morgan said.
Good hands from goal keeper Timothy Kross kept the Wanderers in the game.
"He played pretty well, he kept the score down and if it wasn't for him, their striker had three of four one-on-ones that Tim saved," he said.
"If it wasn't for Tim, that scoreline could have been a lot worse."
Yeates said complacency plagued the side after scoring in the first half left the team feeling over confident.
"Once we started playing well, we just thought we'd keep playing well," Yeates said. "We thought we'd got over the lapse in the first half but we fell straight back into it in the second half."
With a young side this year and a new group of players entering the first grade squad, Yeates said it's not unexpected play can be disjointed.
After a slow start last year, he's expecting the team will perform better together through the middle and end of the season.
After five weeks away the Wanderers next game will finally be at home.
Yeates said the home game has come at a good time.
"It's good to be back at home, we had a pretty good record last year at home so hopefully we start that off again," he said.
Playing Queanbeyan, Morgan said the home game won't be easy, with their opponents currently sitting second on the ladder.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
