Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has lavished praise on his side's performance after a backs against the wall performance against Hills Hornets.
Undermanned, on the road and then setback with injuries, the Heat rallied against the defending premiers to go down 99-73.
Although recording their sixth straight loss, Maloney was proud of the effort his side showed against a quality opposition.
"It was a really positive performance from us," Maloney said.
"We went in with only eight and we don't want to use that as an excuse for anything, but sometimes you come up against a team that's a really quality outfit.
"But the way we pushed the game and made it a really good fight, I couldn't be prouder of the boys efforts and how we stuck together and how we played together, it was really good.
"In the first two breaks I think quarter time was only 10 and it was pretty close at half time.
"It kinda blew out a little bit in the end there, but one of the biggest areas we lacked in was our defensive rebounding.
"We gave away a lot of offensive boards and a lot of second chance points and you look at how many we gave up there and take that out, we are right in that contest against in my opinion the best team in the competition."
Maloney was extremely proud of the resiliency shown by his side, even when setbacks emerged throughout the contest.
"We had a couple of spanners thrown in the works," he said.
"One of our guys who started Joel (Stankiewicz) suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, but he managed to play on in the second half.
"Then I went down late in the second quarter with an ankle injury and in the end we were kind of playing with six and a half guys.
"I managed to get back out on the court as well, but the biggest positive was the way we stuck together as a team.
"I feel like we took a lot of punches from them and we fought back, we didn't drop our heads in those moments and we kept it positive.
"We stuck together and we dragged ourselves out of it."
After three consecutive games on the road, the Heat are back on their home court next weekend with a clash against Newcastle Falcons.
