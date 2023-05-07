Wagga university students have been honoured with over $1 million in scholarships in a special ceremony this week.
158 students from faculties across the university attended The Charles Sturt Foundation Trust 2023 scholarship presentation ceremony with their donors on Thursday May 4.
First year Bachelor of Agriculture student Emily Greer, 22, was very grateful to receive the AGcessibility First Nations Scholarship.
"University is a massive financial burden, so it's great to be able to apply for scholarships [like this]," Ms Greer said.
Also the first in her family to go to university, she was very emotional when she received news of the scholarship.
"I cried when I received the call saying I was offered the scholarship," Ms Greer said.
Originally from Wagga, Ms Greer did her schooling in Dubbo before taking a five-year break from studies.
"I was always very defiant and said I would never go back to school, but never say never," she said.
Ms Greer hopes to use her degree to broaden her knowledge in the field and one day start a cattle business.
Fellow first year Bachelor of Agriculture student Molly Finch, 19, also received an Agcessibilty scholarship.
Originally from Balranald, Ms Finch hopes to use her degree to "create change in the agriculture industry."
"I want to be a voice to get more people on side with agriculture," she said.
"In a lot of cases, agriculture can go unnoticed and under-appreciated."
Third year Bachelor of Nursing student Eve Falepau, 22, was excited to receive a Calvary Health Care Riverina Scholarship.
"This scholarship is designed to entice final year students to stay in Wagga and start a career at Calvary [Riverina Hospital] which is perfect for me because I want to stay in the Riverina," Ms Falepau said.
Looking ahead, Ms Falepau already has a few areas of key interest in mind as she prepares pursues a career in nursing.
"I really enjoyed my paediatric placement, so I'm really keen to go further down that path in my graduate year. I'm also about to go on an intensive care placement, so that's another area I'd love to explore as well," she said.
Meanwhile, first year engineering student Zach Walgers, 24, was excited to receive a Transgrid Energy Scholarship to assist him through his studies.
While Mr Walgers now works in the industry, he originally had plans to be a physiotherapist.
"My old man was already in the [engineering sector]... and while he didn't talk me into it, he highlighted some benefits [of it] and [explained] the work that was involved and I took a liking to it," he said.
Chief Executive Officer of the Charles Sturt Foundation Trust Ms Sarah Ansell was delighted with the contribution the University and its donors are making to support students.
Ms Ansell said the university offers a range of scholarships with some funded annually by individuals charity groups organisations and businesses.
"We also have endowments, funded out of large sums of money people give or bequest for a particular scholarship," she said.
Scholarships are awarded based on a range of criteria, including academic excellence, motivation to succeed, community service, financial need and more.
More than 150 scholarships were presented to students undertaking courses at Charles Sturt in Wagga on Thursday, providing $1,066,200 in total financial support.
Scholarships are open to both domestic and international students studying any course at the University.
More information on the range of scholarships offered can be found on the CSU website.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
