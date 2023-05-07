The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Excitement as Wagga Charles Sturt University students awarded over $1 million in scholarship ceremony

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga university students have been honoured with over $1 million in scholarships in a special ceremony this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.