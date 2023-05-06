For the second week running Ag College has failed to concede a point.
After holding Albury scoreless last week, Aggies repeated the dose against their university rivals to take a 69-0 win over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Defence was a big focus for Ag College coach Tom Lamond and he was pleased with how his side rose to his challenge.
"That was our goal going into this week after beating Albury 64-0 last weekend," Lamond said.
"We didn't care how many points we scored, we just wanted to hold them to zero and we did that."
Ryan Greenaway scored three tries for Aggies with Sam Carwardine, Will Crawford and Josh Elworthy each bagging doubles.
Lamond was particularly impressed with Carwardine's impact.
After a tight loss to start the season, Ag College have now won their last three games.
Lamond believes it is a confidence boost heading into a big few weeks for the club with games against Waratahs, Griffith and Wagga City to close out the month.
"The next three games are three big ones for us against last year's top three teams," he said.
"Waratahs at Beres is always a massive one for us so with the last few weeks going well we're looking forward to a good clash."
Ag College are hopeful of having some reinforcements for the clash after Tom Heilman, Max Gay and Jack Wood all missed the win over Reddies.
Meanwhile CSU will chase their first win when they tackle Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground.
