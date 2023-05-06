A six-goal haul from Coolamon key forward Joe Redfern has led the Hoppers to a strong 47-point win against Narrandera.
Redfern kicked three goals in the opening term which got the Hoppers off to the perfect start and they were able to sustain a healthy buffer for the full four quarters and eventually run out winners 18.11 (119) to 11.6 (72).
Hoppers assistant coach Allister Clarke was pleased to grab the win and bounce back following a disappointing loss to Turvey Park last weekend.
"Yeah it was good," Clarke said.
"We definitely identified a few things that we had to work through that Turvey put us under pressure last week and set ourselves up to try and work through those this week.
"I think for the most part we were able to, but there were times where we weren't quite as good as we might've hoped today and Narrandera worked really, really hard.
"But it was still good to bounce back and have some really good performers, especially with some young fellas today."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After only kicking one goal between them last weekend, Redfern and Tim Oosterhoff were back on song today combing for nine of the Hoppers' 18 majors.
Clarke said it was great to see the pair hit the scoreboard and also pleasing that they could provide the duo with some better service.
"Last week maybe Tim would say that he didn't have his greatest game," he said.
"But for the most part it was really the entries we gave them, we just unfortunately butchered the footy a bit.
"Unfortunately we made it very hard for those two to have a good game last week, but this week they were able to bounce back and both had really good games.
"There was also a bit more time in the ruck today for Tim and he did really well in there with Matt McGowan."
After missing the Hoppers first two games through representative duties, Charlie McCormack was finally able to make his Coolamon debut against the Eagles.
Clarke was impressed by what he saw from McCormack and was looking forward to seeing what the tall youngster could achieve this season.
"He was good," he said.
"It was a wet game to start and I suppose from a young fella you are just looking for that first touch or pressure act.
"He was around and laid a good shepherd early for our first goal and then all of a sudden in that first quarter with the rain coming down he took a couple of absolute screaming pack marks coming off the back flank for us.
"He kicked an early goal for us coming off there as well, so he had a really good day and worked hard for us.
"He's going to be a very good player."
The win sees the Hoppers improve their record to 2-1 with a clash against Wagga Tigers coming up next weekend.
Clarke was looking forward to the contest with the Tigers set to enter the clash with a bit of momentum following their strong win last weekend against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"I suppose they have been a bit up and down just with some of the injuries they've had early on," he said.
"But it sounds like they are still pretty well tuned up and they've got some good recruits from last year and they have obviously held onto guys as well.
"It's certainly going to be a big game and we've certainly got a few lessons that we'll take out of today and the season in general."
Full Time
Coolamon 6.3 10.3 14.6 18.11 (119)
Narrandera 2.1 4.3 6.6 11.6 (72)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Redfern 6, C.Mckelvie 3, T.Oosterhoff 3, A.Macauley 1, M.Hillier 1, C.McCormack 1, M.McGowan 1, B.Wood 1, N.Pleming 1; Narrandera: S.Randell 2, T.van Buuren 2, A.Eldridge 2, L.Deen 1, D.Quilter 1, T.Powell 1
BEST: Coolamon: J.Redfern, C.Mckelvie, T.Oosterhoff, S.Darcy, C.McCormack, M.McGowan; Narrandera: L.Mckay, B.Hutchison, J.Powell, S.Randell, C.Vearing, B.Gleeson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.