Coolamon has bounced back strongly taking a 47-point win at home against Narrandera

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 6 2023 - 10:25pm
Bailey Wood kicked a goal during Coolamon's solid win at home against Narrandera on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
A six-goal haul from Coolamon key forward Joe Redfern has led the Hoppers to a strong 47-point win against Narrandera.

