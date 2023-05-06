An early hat-trick to Young winger Boro Navori set them on course to victory.
Albury had taken wins over Tumut and Gundagai to start their season but couldn't repeat the dose against the third of the top-three teams from last season.
Instead the Cherrypickers ensured they are the only unbeaten team in the competition after a 32-10 win at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased with how the side played out the game.
"It's a long trip and they aren't a bad side so it's always good to get a win down there," Cornish said.
"After our last game when we started getting on top and building that pressure we spoke about not giving away that silly penalty to let them back into the game and we started to do that a little in the first half but managed to turn it around in the second half.
"We really put the foot on the throat."
Albury didn't get on the board until late which included a period when Young only had 12 on the field after injuries to Brock Sing and Josh Ayers saw them run out of interchanges.
Navori has taken some time to get back to his best after knee surgery a couple of seasons ago but really impressed.
"Boro has been amazing," Cornish said.
"He's been really good with his carries and the way he finishes.
"His confidence is sky high and he's been really good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
