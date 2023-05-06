Gundagai have shaken off a slow start to their premiership defence after holding off Temora to bring up their first win of the season.
The two clubs had very different form lines heading into the clash at Nixon Park on Saturday.
However it was the Tigers who came out on top to take a 28-24 victory.
Temora had scored wins over Junee and Tumut to start their season, while Gundagai suffered losses to Kangaroos and Albury before the general bye.
After a strong start to the clash, Tigers co-coach Blake Dunn was pleased to get off the mark.
"It was a good win, we had to dig in pretty deep to get there," Dunn said.
"We scored an extra try than them but they are a good side and they just hang in.
"It doesn't matter where both sides are on the ladder it always goes down to the wire and we didn't expect any different but we're happy to get the win."
READ MORE
Especially after having to defend the last four minutes a man short with Zac Fairall sin binned for back chat.
Drew Robinson was able to take advantage of their numerical advantage to get his side within four points but the Dragons didn't create another real opportunity to score again.
Dunn thought Gundagai's urgency was something that really improved over the season.
"I think we competed better for the duration, showed urgency when we needed it," he said.
"Temora play a certain way and I thought he handled that for most points, they scored a couple of tries doing things we knew they were going to do, which was disappointing, but overall our reaction to a lot of those situations was handy."
Will Murray scored in the opening minutes after a break from Jack Elphick before Toby Dasey extended Gundagai's lead when he scored in the opposite corner.
Both times the Tigers made mistakes after scoring and Zach Starr made them pay the second time around when he crashed over after 14 minutes.
Gundagai responded just minutes later as Kaidan Bell plucked an intercept as the Dragons were coming off their line before racing 30 metres to score.
The quick fire tries continued when Grant Hughes crashed over with 17 minutes left in the first half.
The Dragons hit the front after a break from Josh McCrone found James Stewart who should have scored but unselfishly handed it back to Hayden Lomax over the try line.
Hamish Starr extended their advantage to 20-14 when he kicked a penalty goal after half-time.
Gundagai were quick to respond when new front rower Noa Vanisi made a break to set up Tristan Eldridge's try to help level things with 23 minutes left.
Dunn was really impressed with Vanisi's impact in his second stint.
"He made a real difference for us with a few line breaks through the middle," he said.
Gundagai extended their advantage with a penalty goal of their own with 18 minutes to play before Dasey created some space on the right edge with a 40-metre run before getting a great ball away for Wilson Hamblin to score.
With an eight-point gap with time running out, Temora took advantage of Fairall's dismissal as Robinson scored in the corner but they failed to keep their unbeaten run going heading into a clash with ladder leaders Young next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.