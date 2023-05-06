The Daily Advertiser
Gundagai gets off the mark with win over Temora

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 6 2023 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
Noa Vanisi had a big impact in Gundagai's second half comeback at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Gundagai have shaken off a slow start to their premiership defence after holding off Temora to bring up their first win of the season.

