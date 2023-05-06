TEMORA produced a big second half performance to run over North Wagga by 29 points on Saturday.
The Saints took it right up to Temora early and led by nine points at the main break before the Kangaroos upped the ante in the second half to record a 12.9 (81) to 8.4 (52) victory at McPherson Oval.
Temora's experiment to push Riley Hubbard forward worked as he kicked four goals, while young ruck Jack Cullen was best man on the ground with a strong display.
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy was pleased with the way his team ran the game out.
"We finished strong, which was a good for a change, we ran out the game really well, which I was proud of," Kennedy said.
"We got first to the footy (in the second half) and we were more accountable. We worked hard both ways."
Kennedy hopes the win can boost his team's confidence after a tough stretch.
"It is good for the confidence to get a win and we'll have another good week on the track and hopefully build some momentum. Obviously Marrar is going to be tough this week," he said.
"We've still got things we've got to work on on the track and things we can get better at but it's good for our confidence to get a win."
Aside from Cullen, Nathan Stimson and Isaac Reardon impressed for Temora with their ability to win the contested footy, while Liam Sinclair and Adam Ferguson had good games on the wings.
The disappointing news for Temora was a shoulder injury to Robbie Krause.
Matt Thomas was strong in the midfield for North Wagga, while Josh Thompson and Isaac Crouch won plenty of the footy.
Kennedy was impressed with what North Wagga brought to the table.
"They were well-drilled, well-structured and they were hooking in and having a crack. They were making us earn everything," he said.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 1.2 5.4 8.7 12.9 (81)
North Wagga Saints 2.0 7.1 8.4 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 4, L.Murray 2, J.Morton 1, T.Shea 1, N.Stimson 1, I.Reardon 1, R.Krause 1, A.Ferguson 1; North Wagga Saints: B.Robertson 3, T.Nejman 2, M.Jolliffe 1, I.Crouch 1, L.McGowan 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, L.Sinclair, L.Murray, A.Ferguson, T.Shea, I.Reardon; North Wagga Saints: I.Crouch, W.Harper, L.Hart, J.Nejman, L.Johnson, T.Nejman
