The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Temora kicked seven goals to one in the second half to defeat North Wagga by 29 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:08pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy was rapt with his team's second half in the win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy was rapt with his team's second half in the win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

TEMORA produced a big second half performance to run over North Wagga by 29 points on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.