MARRAR consolidated their spot in the Farrer League top five with a 13-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
A fast start put the Bombers in the driver's seat as they overcome a Bushpigs fightback to run out winners 7.10 (52) to 5.9 (39) at Peter Hastie Oval.
After keeping CSU to just one goal in the first half, Marrar led by 28 points at the main break.
But CSU clawed their way back into the contest and got within a point and should have been in front if not for inaccuracy in front of goal.
The Bushpigs kicked the first two goals of the final term to draw within a point before Nick Cawley kicked what proved to be the sealer for Marrar in his first grade debut.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was happy to bank the four points.
"It's an important four points to bank, at this time of year, you've just got to make sure you're banking those sort of games," Gardner said.
"It was a mixture from us really. We came out of the gates and played the type of footy we know we can play and that we want to play and then unfortunately in the second and third quarter we didn't quite do that.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"But the positive was that they had momentum in the second and we managed to stop them from scoring still, which is something we wanted to work on, when the other team has momentum to not let them hit the scoreboard as much.
"So that's a positive in itself and we were able to run the game out in the last 10 minutes, we got back to playing good footy."
Marrar captain Nick Molkentin was best-on-ground with a dominant performance in the ruck, while it was the Bombers' younger brigade that impressed with Keenan Flood, Matt Rynehart and Cawley all playing good games. Flood also kicked three goals.
The disappointing aspect was an ankle injury to midfielder Jed Jenkins.
CSU were best served by Max Findlay, who kicked three goals, co-coach Dusty Rogers and Lachie Moore.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 4.1 6.2 6.3 7.10 (52)
CSU Bushpigs 1.0 1.4 3.9 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: K.Flood 3, A.Kent 1, M.Bloomfield 1, C.Walker 1, N.Cawley 1; CSU Bushpigs: M.Findlay 3, H.Wooden 2
BEST: Marrar Bombers: N.Molkentin, K.Flood, N.Cawley, M.Rynehart, B.Mann, A.Kent; CSU Bushpigs: M.Findlay, L.Moore, C.Kelly, J.Steel, D.Rogers, L.Holmes
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.