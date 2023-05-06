Wagga City edges past Waratahs after late penalty goal

Southern Inland's top-of-the-table clash turned into a penalty shoot out.
However it was Steven Tracey who struck the decisive blow to hand Wagga City a 13-11 win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
After missing a chance to put his team ahead with around three minutes left from 40 metres out, Tracey was able to capitalise on a closer penalty goal chance.
Lachie Day had a chance to hit back to give Waratahs the victory in the final play of the day but his attempt from 40 metres out sailed wide.
Wagga City coach Ben Schreiber was pleased to escape with the win.
READ MORE
"Getting the result in the end was a positive for us but 'Tahs really pushed us right to the very limit," Schreiber said.
"They've come out to play and now we know where we have to improve and what we need to do come our second match against them."
There was little between the two teams all day.
The two rivals exchanged penalty goals early before a try to Nepia Crowe had Wagga City ahead.
Josh Allen scored to put Waratahs in front but they couldn't quite sustain it despite having a number of good chances late in the game to find what would have been a match-winning try.
Waratahs are the only side to have beaten Wagga City since 2019, and it's only happened once in the past four seasons.
Schreiber was pleased with the resolve of his side to end the unbeaten start to the season for Waratahs.
"Both teams really played up to the 80th minute whistle, at the end poor Lachie had a clutch kick to get them the victory and it was pretty much his only mistake of the day with the boot," he said.
"I'm happy to get the win but there's a lot of work to do."
Wagga City put in a dominant scrum performance while they forced the Waratahs line out into a couple of crucial errors with the game on the line.
However Schreiber wants to see some better decision making from his team as they look to extend their unbeaten run.
"We can't buy into what the other team is doing and instead have to play our own structures," he said.
"Our forwards were again impressive for us with the set piece and if we can maintain that it gives us something to build off."
Meanwhile Deniliquin made it two wins on the road in a row after holding on to take a 17-12 over Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.