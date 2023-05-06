The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith has continued their great start to the season with a comprehensive 115-point win against Leeton-Whitton

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 6 2023 - 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kahlan Spencer kicked two goals in the Swans big win against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren
Kahlan Spencer kicked two goals in the Swans big win against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith has spoiled Leeton-Whitton's party and given their percentage a nice boost after recording a huge 115-point win against the Crows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.