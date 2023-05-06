Griffith has spoiled Leeton-Whitton's party and given their percentage a nice boost after recording a huge 115-point win against the Crows.
The Swans kicked four unanswered goals in the first quarter and never looked troubled as they went on to record the 19.10 (124) to 1.3 (9) win.
The victory sees the Swans exit round four with two wins, a draw and a bye and coach Greg Dreyer is pleased with the position they find themselves in after the first month.
"Oh yeah of course we are," Dreyer said.
"We have had a lot of losses in the last two years, so you take them as they come.
"But it's about consistency for us because we haven't been at the top for a long time and it's a little bit of new territory for us.
"It's also about resetting every week, I know it's a bit of a cliche but you just have to turn up and play who's there, respect them and have the same intensity.
"We've got a five week block until our next bye and that can set us up this year if we play some good footy, but there's some tough games in there."
The Swans side was the strongest they have named this year which saw captain Jack Rowston make the move to the half back flank.
Dreyer was pleased with Rowston's performance and also that of vice-captain Sam Daniel who finished with two goals.
"Yeah Jack was very good," he said.
"Playing him anywhere really, he can read it well and he played there a little bit against Ganmain and took a lot of marks.
"I thought today early on he really set us up and it's a good spot for him.
"Sammy also did some good things, he is very good at directing and talking and he get's on the end of the footy very well, I thought he had a good game as well."
In addition to Rowston and Daniel, Dreyer was also impressed by the performance of Alex Page who finished with three goals for the Swans alongside Henry Delves and Patrick Payne.
"Alex Page was pretty good in the mids and up forward," he said.
"He was close to our best and Nathan (Richards) was good again.
"He rucks all day and just controls it for us, then Sam Foley, Dean Simpson and Alec McCormick down back.
"That was the best team win I'd say and it's hard to single blokes out because everyone played their part."
The big win for the Swans put a bit of a dampener on what was supposed to be a day of celebration for the Crows with four-time Hawthorn premiership star Grant Birchall pulling on the boots for Leeton-Whitton.
Despite the result being far from what he was hoping, Birchall still enjoyed the experience and lining up for the Crows.
"Yeah it was good fun to pull the boots back on again and have a run around," Birchall said.
"It was a disappointing day result wise, but they are a young group and there is plenty to learn out of today.
"So all you can do is move forward and learn the lessons from today and get on with it.
"But I enjoyed getting out there with the boys and having a run around, it was good fun."
Following the final siren, the Crows remained on the field for a few moments as Birchall seemed to direct a few words of wisdom gathered during his 287-game career at the top level.
"I just mentioned to them that sometimes you can learn off some of the things they did really well today," he said.
"Which was their ability to make the ground big, spread and use their run and they really pulled us apart on defence.
"I just mentioned to take the learning's from that into next week, just keep building and don't lose trust in one another."
Full Time
Griffith 4.4 8.5 14.7 19.10 (124)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Griffith: P.Payne 3, H.Delves 3, A.Page 3, R.Pollock 2, S.Daniel 2, K.Spencer 2, J.Girdler 1, J.Summers 1, J.Toscan 1, K.Ruyg 1; Leeton Whitton: D.Cullen 1
BEST: Griffith: A.Page, J.Toscan, R.Pollock, N.Richards, S.Foley, J.Summers; Leeton Whitton: K.Stockton, B.Ryan, T.Meline, M.Dryburgh, D.Cullen, M.Rainbird
