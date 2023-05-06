THE Rock-Yerong Creek confirmed their status as Farrer League premiership favourites with a nine-point victory over Northern Jets in the top of the table clash on Saturday.
TRYC forward James Roberts booted four goals and proved the difference as the Magpies continued their undefeated start to the season with a 8.10 (58) to 7.7 (49) win at Victoria Park,.
Played in wet conditions, the game never reached any great heights but it proved to be an absorbing duel with plenty of spice as both teams went about further legitimising their premiership credentials.
The Magpies led by 11, 14 and 17 points at the three changes and while their advantage was never bigger than 23, the game never looked out of their keeping.
The Jets played their best football in the last quarter and were able to generate some run but the Magpies were able to close the game down without too many concerns.
Roberts kicked four goals and was pivotal in a low-scoring affair, while TRYC co-captain Curtis Steele also had a big impact on the game despite wearing a close tag for most of the day.
The Magpies bigger bodies seem to handle the wet conditions better and that was one thing that particularly pleased TRYC co-coach Heath Russell.
"They're a terrific side and they're going to be a contender, you can see that," Russell said.
"We had a strong emphasis on a day like today at being strong at the contest and the boys' work rate and ability to keep throwing their body over the footy was really pleasing.
"We still moved the footy quite well at times and so did they, but we're really pleased to come away with it."
In a 10-minute period either side of half-time, TRYC kicked 1.6 and proved wasteful in front of goal. It didn't hurt them on Saturday but Russell acknowledged it is an area of the game they must get better at.
"It looked like a The Rock game in terms of it looked how we wanted it to look, we spent a lot of time in our forward half for large periods but it's just that last kick for goal and some of them, to be fair, were quite gettable so we should have finished our work and we spoke to the boys about that," he said.
"We probably kept them closer than we probably should have but no one deliberately misses them or anything like that but we do definitely need to reward ourselves when we have momentum and put sides away."
As for what the win means, Russell was keeping a lid on it.
"We're not sitting here saying we're the team to beat or anything like that," he said.
"We're just going about our business and our emphasis was on early season wins because we put ourselves in a hole last year and we were chasing a bit so to have played four good teams, but Marrar and the Jets are the two that we've played that we sit there and say they are genuine contenders, to beat them, you'd rather we four (wins) and zero (losses) and be in front.
"In terms of what it means, it's round five, they're going to get better, we're going to get better hopefully, but we've built momentum, the boys' beliefs up and the whole club, training wise we're getting the best numbers we've ever had, it's a good place to come and be but we understand that there's a hell of a lot of work to go and a long road to go."
Jeromy Lucas had a good second half and inspired the Jets' rally, while Lenny Haddrill showed good signs in his first outing.
Ryan Cox took on the tag of Steele and didn't give him much space, while Henry Grinter was lively and provided spark at times.
After Roberts and Steele, it was a pretty even contribution from the Magpies. Liam Lupton got plenty of the footy and Tom Yates had his best game since returning to the club.
The only sour note for the Magpies was a suspected broken nose to Don Roberts midway through the third term.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 5.5 7.9 8.10 (58)
Northern Jets 1.3 3.3 5.4 7.7 (49)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, T.Hannam 1, D.Biermann 1, J.Kemp 1, D.Roberts 1; Northern Jets: J.Harper 2, M.Wallis 2, H.Grinter 1, T.Alexander 1, J.Fisher 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, T.Yates, J.Roberts, W.Adams, L.Lupton, T.Hannam; Northern Jets: R.Cox, J.Lucas, N.Doyle, M.Tidd, H.Gaynor, L.Haddrill
