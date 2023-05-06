The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos hold tough to deny Bulls victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 6 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Killeen celebrates the second of his two tries in Kangaroos' win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Noah Killeen celebrates the second of his two tries in Kangaroos' win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Noah Killeen couldn't have asked for a better start to his first grade debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.