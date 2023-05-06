Kangaroos hold tough to deny Bulls victory

Noah Killeen couldn't have asked for a better start to his first grade debut.
Slotting into the centres for Kangaroos at Equex Centre, Killeen raced away to open the scoring three minutes into their 20-4 win on Saturday.
It was the first of two tries for the teenager.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with how he kicked off the team's second win of the season.
"That first one everyone was just looking at the ref but I was telling him to run as there's nothing better than scoring a try on debut in first grade," Rose said.
"He's worked hard, he's earned it as first grade jerseys just aren't given out. He trained hard all pre-season, has been in all the rep stuff and even got called into a SG Ball squad at the end of the year which is obviously saying something."
Defence was what particularly pleased Rose in the win.
Southcity had plenty of opportunities with the ball deep in attack but struggled to find the way through.
Their only try came when Mitch Bennett was able to score from a neat kick from Kyle McCarthy midway through the second half.
"I thought we turned up in defence really well, our efforts around defence really paid off for us which was good to see," Rose said.
"Hopefully we can keep that standard up throughout the year.
"They had a fair bit of possession at the start but it was fairly even as we were on top at the start.
"With a couple of errors through the wet conditions we just need to be better so we're not putting ourselves under pressure there but hats off to the boys we turned up and held them out in that first half."
While Killeen's first try came against the run of play, Kangaroos soon doubled their advantage after Bowie Foster went over from dummy half off the back of two penalties.
However in the slick conditions it was to be the last points of the half.
Leading 12-0 at the break, Kangaroos were able make the most of Jesse Fitzhenry being sin binned leading into half-time when Killeen scored his second five minutes into the second stanza.
Bennett helped Southcity respond before Ned Cooper was able to capitalise on Fitzhenry failing to control a kick to
The win takes Kangaroos to two wins from their first three games with Young the only unbeaten side.
Despite falling short, McCarthy thought there were plenty of positives to take from their first hit out of the season.
"I'm very proud of the effort, we didn't die off and fought to the end but I think it's just that first game back for us and our timing was off," McCarthy said.
"A lot of new combinations make things hard in attack but you can't fault the effort. The effort was phenomenal, we kept fighting, we kept turning up and we weren't far off the mark but there is a lot to work on."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
