The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 6

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 6 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Weldon and Hayden Jolliffe clash during Kangaroos' win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Rhys Weldon and Hayden Jolliffe clash during Kangaroos' win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine

Kangaroos 20 d Southcity 4

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.