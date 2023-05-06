Kangaroos 20 d Southcity 4
Young 32 d Albury 10
Gundagai 28 d Temora 24
Coolamon 18.11 (119) d Narrandera 11.6 (72)
Griffith 19.10 (124) d Leeton-Whitton 1.3 (9)
Barellan 7.8 (50) d Coleambally 5.6 (36)
Marrar 7.10 (52) d Charles Sturt University 5.9 (39)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 8.10 (58) d Northern Jets 7.7 (49)
Temora 12.9 (81) d North Wagga 8.4 (52)
CDHBU 12.10 (82) d Henty 9.6 (60)
Culcairn 25.14 (164) d Murray Magpies 4.4 (28)
Holbrook 6.12 (48) d Billabong Crows 7.6 (48)
Howlong 14.11 (95) d Jindera 5.4 (34)
Osborne 10.9 (69) d Brock/Burrum 9.5 (59)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 11.10 (76) d Lockhart 7.11 (53)
Deniliquin 17 d Tumut 12
Wagga City 13 d Waratahs 11
Griffith 13 d Albury 12
Ag College 69 d CSU 0
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
