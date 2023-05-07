The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Muslim community gather with friends, family and neighbours to celebrate Eid

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 7 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 11:00am
The Muslim community opened its arms to the people of Wagga on Saturday as it marked the end of Ramadan with its first large-scale Eid festival in a decade.

