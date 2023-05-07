The Muslim community opened its arms to the people of Wagga on Saturday as it marked the end of Ramadan with its first large-scale Eid festival in a decade.
Eid celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting and reflection and Wagga Muslims came together to eat, play, get their faces painted and even form a drum circle at the Wagga Music Bowl.
Habibi chicken co-owner and event organiser Mariam Rehman said the Wagga Muslim population has grown so much since she was young,,,, so it felt right to share their tradition with the wider community.
"The traditional way to celebrate Eid is just in the form of being around friends, family, your neighbours," she said.
"Everything in Islam is about collectivism and supporting everyone around us, irrespective of what their beliefs and backgrounds are.
"This beautiful celebration that is about community shouldn't be limited to just us ... with community we feel less alone."
Zimbabwean Feliz Simba Machiridza gave a drumming tutorial and performance using traditional African ceremonial drums.
While he is not a Muslim, he felt it was important to support an important community event.
"I'm a Christian, but in solidarity with the essence of Eid I agreed to come and join in and celebrate because I believe we are all one and such events bring us together as a community regardless of where we come from, regardless of our differences in our religious practices," he said.
"When we get together and celebrate, life is much better."
