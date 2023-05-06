The Daily Advertiser

Cup full of fun at huge celebration

Updated May 6 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The race that stops Wagga - and the Riverina - celebrated 150 years on Friday and there was no better way to mark the milestone than with a magic day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.