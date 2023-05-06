Cup full of fun at huge celebration

The race that stops Wagga - and the Riverina - celebrated 150 years on Friday and there was no better way to mark the milestone than with a magic day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
The expertly-curated track was in pristine condition and the grounds were immaculate as racegoers travelled from near and far to be part of what is the undoubtably the biggest event on the city's social calendar.
Not even a cool start to the day - our coldest morning since September last year - was going to stop punters and fashionistas from enjoying everything race day had to offer.
Early-morning cloud cover began to break up and the sunshine provided welcome warmth just before the first race was run, and won, at 12.40pm.
The size of the crowd that cheered as the horses headed down the straight towards the winning post showed just how well supported the event is.
It was also one of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley's most special days at the racetrack.
Beasley set Wagga Gold Cup Day alight early by winning the first four races on the card, earning him his first Tye Angland Medal.
For 150 years the Gold Cup has been a constant on the city's social calendar and the two-day racing carnival continues to punch well above its weight.
A little known fact - revealed during Friday's president's luncheon, which I was fortunate enough to be able to attend - was that the inaugural Wagga Cup actually outshone the Melbourne Cup.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack - an avid racegoer and a former editor of this newspaper - looked back at key moments in the history of the Cup and penned the following words for a commemorative booklet.
"On Thursday (yes, Thursday) November 6, 1873, the Victoria Racing Club staged the 13th running of the Melbourne Cup," Mr McCormack wrote.
"Don Juan was the winner of the race advertised as a handicap sweepstakes of 20 sovereigns each, with 300 added, over two miles. The Australasian Turf Register reported there were '89 subs'.
"Just 20 days later, the Murrumbidgee Turf Club held its inaugural Wagga Wagga Cup, which had attracted 68 nominations (with 10 sovereigns each added to the prize) and a final field of 15 vying for 400 sovereigns.
"The MTC had outdone the VRC ... for the first and not the only time".
Friday was no exception.
Congratulations to the MTC and all involved in another huge two-day racing carnival.
Here's to the next 150 years!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
