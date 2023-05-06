Live coverage: May 6-7 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the wash up of the Wagga Gold Cup there's another busy weekend of football.
After a general bye last week Group Nine is back in action. Southcity will play their first game of the season when they take on Kangaroos, Young makes the big trip south to face Albury while Gundagai chase their first win against Temora while on Sunday both Tumut and Junee chase their first win at Twickenham on Sunday.
In the Riverina League, there's just two games on Saturday with Coolamon hosting Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton taking on Griffith but Sunday football springs into account for the first time. Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are looking to turn around the slow start to their premiership defence when they tackle Turvey Park.
In the Farrer League the two undefeated teams face off at Victoria Park when The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Northern Jets, meanwhile Coleambally hosts Barellan, North Wagga takes on Temora and Marrar heads to Charles Sturt University.
In Southern Inland there's another clash of the unbeaten teams when Waratahs and Wagga City off, across town there's another all-Wagga rivalry as CSU chase their first win against Ag College, Griffith are also looking to get off the mark when they travel to Albury while Deniliquin makes the big trip to Tumut.
There is also a full round of Football Wagga on Sunday.
Follow all the action.
