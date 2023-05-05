GOULBURN trainer Matt Dale saved it until the final race of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival to bring up a winner.
Dale has a formidable strike rate at Wagga and is always a major player at the carnival. After a quiet Town Plate and Gold Cup day to that point, he combined with Olivia Chambers to strike as Acappella Sun ($12) took out the Gallagher Insurance Brokers Class One Showcase Handicap (1200m).
"We had an ordinary day going into it so I started to second guess myself going into that race," Dale said.
"It was a big win because she missed the start and had to ride her really patient and just had to wait for the splits. A big weight for a three-year-old filly and I think that's why she drifted a lot in the market.
"She rode above her years there, Olivia, because that wasn't plan A, that was thrown out real quick and she rode with a level head and got there."
Wagga galloper Allaboutroy ($6) was a gallant second, with Laurel Hill ($61) ran a huge race to finish third.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.