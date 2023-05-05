The Daily Advertiser
Two out of three ain't bad for Blake Jones in Regional heats

Updated May 5 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 8:30pm
Blake Jones guides Brooklyn Bridge to victory in the Regional Championships heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday. He also took out a heat with Crime Dont Pay. Picture by Ash Smith
Blake Jones won two of the three Regional Championships heats but he certainly won't have a tough decision on which horse to drive in the $100,000 final.

