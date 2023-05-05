Blake Jones won two of the three Regional Championships heats but he certainly won't have a tough decision on which horse to drive in the $100,000 final.
Brooklyn Bridge justified his pre-series favouritism with a comfortable heat win at Riverina Paceway.
It was the final leg of three straight wins for the Narrandera reinsman on Friday.
Jones rated the four-year-old trained by his partner Ellen Bartley as his clear elect ahead of the final on May 19.
"Brooklyn Bridge is definitely the pick of them, pretty easily," Jones said.
"He's pretty versatile and showed his gate speed today and that he can do it in front but he's probably just as good, if not better with a sit."
READ MORE
Brooklyn Bridge was able to lead all the way.
While he was the slowest of the three winners, clocking a winning mile rate of 1:56.4, he clocked the best last sectionals.
Jones was impressed.
"Everything worked out well as he got the lead pretty comfy and was able to run his own race," he said.
"He zipped up the straight pretty good and did it easy and pulled up pretty well."
Jones also combined for Canberra trainer Michael Hawke to take out the first heat with Crime Dont Pay.
The six-year-old hadn't missed the top three in his last six starts and added to his strong run of form with an impressive finish.
After settling in the middle of the field, Crime Dont Pay produced a big finish to book his place in the $100,000 final.
"He's been racing really good this season and when they went pretty hard through the middle stages I was pretty confident as he loves that tempo on and an even type of race," Jones said.
"In the run I was pretty confident not so much that he would win but that he would qualify anyway with the way he was going but when I pulled him out he picked them up pretty easy and from there I was pretty confident he would get the job done as it didn't seem there was anything coming out of the pack."
Jones also qualified Be My Girl after she finished third behind Oratoria in the final of the three heats.
While beaten 12.7 metres, Jones was also pleased with her efforts.
"She had a bit of a tougher run last week as she had to work a bit early but it probably did her well," he said.
"She probably needed the run, she's pretty bright after the race and got home super to run third. We tipped her out at Christmas time to give her a little freshen up to aim at this and while she will probably go to Queensland eventually, as I think the races up there will suit her, but it's a good little target for her and gets the chance to earn a good cheque."
It was in the fastest of the three heats with Oratoria clocking a mile rate of 1:55.7 to just edge out Crime Dont Pay's 1:55.9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.