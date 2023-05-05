What the Wagga Gold Cup jockeys thought

FIRST - Brett Prebble (Wicklow $5.50) - I wanted to ask him to be a little bit closer but I would have had to wake him up and I was scared he would get on the chewy, you know. But when they went quick I thought it was going to drag them out and test his staying ability. I think he gets the trip, but he just needed to have a conditioning run over it.
SECOND - Josh Parr (Lion's Roar $8) - It was a really good performance. The speed was good for us, we were disappointed for a run at the top of the straight, and the winner got the run on us. Unlucky.
THIRD - Kerrin McEvoy (Kukeracha $18) - He went great. He had a nice trip around and I thought I was the winner when I poked through but just got out bobbed in the last bit.
FOURTH - Danny Beasley (Another One $10) - Super run. He's been beaten by a group one winner, a potential group one winner and probably another. I was really happy with the run we had, I spent no petrol and he came into the race really quickly and I thought I might have been able to pinch it so I hit the button and whether I went too early or not he ran a super race.
FIFTH - Quayde Krogh (Marsabit $14) - He ran super, was just probably a bit flat on the quick back up but is a lovely stayer on the way up.
SIXTH - Robbie Dolan (Wild Chap $81) - He ran really well, they were just a little bit classy here but he tried hard.
SEVENTH - Tom Sherry (Pink Ivory $8.50) - Didn't jump brilliant, which is the usual pattern with her now, the pace was good and she came into the race quite well, let down strong but I think the start just hindered her.
EIGHTH - Jeff Penza (Great House $10) - He jumped nice, was always going to get back a little bit, the pace was nice but when it was time to improve coming around the home turn he just didn't go anywhere and took forever to wind up.
NINTH - Tyler Schiller (Iowa $3.20 fav) - He was a little disappointing, either he was a bit flat or the wet track. He travelled lovely but just didn't find in the straight.
TENTH - Kathy O'Hara (Cognac $20) - I thought his run was alright, it was a nice enough tempo but he probably wasn't quite as good as them.
ELEVENTH - Josh Richards (The Doctor's Son $101) - It was a good effort but he will be better once he gets back to wet tracks. He earned his spot there, deserved to be there and ran well but pulled a bit hard sitting off the leader.
TWELFTH - Alysha Collett (Laure Me In $41) - He didn't enjoy the ground out there, he wasn't that comfortable in it and he's better than that.
LAST - James Innes (Douceur $31) - I thought we landed in a beautiful spot, the tempo was genuine, travelled really well but she was very plain off the bridle and just didn't go with them.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
