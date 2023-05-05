The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

What the Wagga Gold Cup jockeys thought

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Prebble returns after Wicklow's win in the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Brett Prebble returns after Wicklow's win in the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

FIRST - Brett Prebble (Wicklow $5.50) - I wanted to ask him to be a little bit closer but I would have had to wake him up and I was scared he would get on the chewy, you know. But when they went quick I thought it was going to drag them out and test his staying ability. I think he gets the trip, but he just needed to have a conditioning run over it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.