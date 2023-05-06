An abundance of mullets on Wagga Gold Cup Day might herald the hated hairdo's entry into the world of trackside fashion.
Fashionistas across the country have been singing the praises of the mullet, with international sex symbols like Brad Pitt and Paul Mescal seen with 'business at the front, party at the back' style.
While some say it's making a big comeback, in regional Australia the mullet never really left - it's been a symbol of working-class pride since the 80s.
That doesn't mean everyone is excited to see the return of the neck-warmer.
Sydney's Waverly College recently announced it would charge parents $20 to have their children's hair cut if they were spotted sporting an mullet.
At the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday, men's hair competed with women's hats for attention.
Love or hate it - the mullet is back.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
