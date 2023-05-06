The Daily Advertiser
The best mullets from Wagga Gold Cup Day 2023

May 6 2023 - 8:00pm
An abundance of mullets on Wagga Gold Cup Day might herald the hated hairdo's entry into the world of trackside fashion.

