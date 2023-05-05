The Daily Advertiser
Updated

One person taken to hospital after Central Wagga unit fire

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 5:30pm
Firefighters on the scene of a unit fire on Wagga's Crampton Street on Friday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith
A person has been taken to hospital after a unit fire in Central Wagga on Friday afternoon.

Local News

