One person taken to hospital after Central Wagga unit fire

A person has been taken to hospital after a unit fire in Central Wagga on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a unit complex on Crampton Street about 3.30pm, following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman Adam Dewberry said three fire trucks were sent to the scene, along with police and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
"Upon arrival crews found a second-level unit that was well alight," he said.
"One person was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with smoke inhalation.
"The fire has since been extinguished and crews are now just on scene cleaning up."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the patient was also treated for burns to the hand.
Crampton Street was blocked off by police as emergency services worked to put the fire out.
