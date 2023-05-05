On the Afternoon of Gold Cup day, St John Ambulance Service said they hadn't seen any serious injuries.
But the little things were still keeping them occupied - blisters from new shoes, sun protection and hydration.
St John Ambulance is a charitable organisation, named for the knights of St John, who provided care to travelling pilgrims and crusaders. Today, they can be found at big public events like the Gold Cup, providing first aid where it is needed.
With an estimated crowd of 10,000, you would expect they had their work cut out for them. But their tent behind the members stand was an oasis of calm amid the bustle of race day.
"If someone slips, bangs a knee, or breaks a shoe, we're here," Wagga Combined Superintendent Leia Thiele said.
"We've got bandaids, because people have new shoes. Bandaids are our staples."
Ms Thiele said they had handed out five bandaids so far - five of which were to a man with new shoes.
"We'll see how we're going later in the afternoon though when a few more drinks have kicked in," she said.
"But usually, it's pretty good.
"You'll just get one or two that have had a little too much to drink, and need to sit down and have a rest."
As the day continues, Ms Thiele said they expect to be dealing with more broken shoes than anything else.
"Alchohol and high heel shoes are a bad mix ... and grass" she said.
"We actually came prepped this year - we brought some tape with us to fix shoes.
"Although, we've noticed there's actually not a lot of heels this year - a lot of ladies are opting for boots or chunky heels - that's a good idea."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
