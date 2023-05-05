CANBERRA trainer Keith Dryden was rewarded for his patience as In De Summertime scored a first-up victory in the Queen of the South.
In De Summertime ($13) came charging out of the pack to win the $75,000 Byrnes Trailers Queen of the South F&M Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m).
The victory provided young apprentice jockey Olivia Chambers with her first Wagga Gold Cup carnival win.
In De Summertime, a winner of three of her nine starts heading into Friday, had been brought back from a spell patiently by Dryden.
"I thought she could win," Dryden said.
"We gave her a nice spell and I just got her ready, took my time. I jumped her out three times, gave her plenty of time, let her relax."
Dryden will now look to lift the bar with In De Summertime.
"We've got a bit of a program. We'll head to Sydney next start," he said.
"I'd love to get her a bit of black type for breeding if we can. She might go to Brisbane, it will tell me how she comes on from this."
After three seconds earlier in the day, Dryden was pleased to break through.
"We've had three seconds today so it's good to turn it around," he said.
Keep It Down ($41) ran second, with Wagga mare Mathrin ($12) third.
