In De Summertime takes out the Queen of the South for Keith Dryden and Olivia Chambers

By Matt Malone
May 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Olivia Chambers is all smiles returning after her win on In De Summertime in the Queen of the South at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
CANBERRA trainer Keith Dryden was rewarded for his patience as In De Summertime scored a first-up victory in the Queen of the South.

