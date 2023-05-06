When King Charles and Camilla graced the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday, ahead of coronation weekend, something seemed a little off.
When asked what they were doing so far from home, King Charles replied adamantly they were "here to find a fine filly on show".
"I brought my fine filly with me," he said.
"We have to get back very soon though - there's some family gathering or something."
Camilla said King Charles was "so naughty" and they were here to embarrass their daughter, Daisy Latimer.
This raised serious questions about the identity of the would-be monarch - there is no record of a child parented by both King Charles and Camilla.
Then, when asked about the future of the monarchy in Australia, it became clear they were imposters.
"We believe Australia should be an independent country, not ruled by someone overseas," 'Camilla' said.
Identified as Paul and Vivian Latimer, the couple are immigrants from the United Kingdom who have lived in Australia 40 years.
"It's great to be here - we've never been before," Mrs Latimer said.
"We love it here, and we love Wagga."
Their opinion differed when it came to the monarchy's role in the United Kingdom.
"I think it should be a modern monarchy," Mr Latimer said
"Would you want Tony Abbott running for president of this country?
"It's old fashioned, it's a relic of the past, but tell me what you want to replace it with before you throw the baby out with the bathwater."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
