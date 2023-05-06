The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

'King Charles' and 'Camilla' make surprise appearance at 2023 Wagga Gold Cup

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 6 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Viv Latimer and Paul Latimer, dressed as Camilla and King Charles, take in all the action of the Gold Cup at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's Viv Latimer and Paul Latimer, dressed as Camilla and King Charles, take in all the action of the Gold Cup at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

When King Charles and Camilla graced the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday, ahead of coronation weekend, something seemed a little off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.