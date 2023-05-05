It's not long now until dancers hit when Wagga's Dancing with the Stars fundraiser kicks off.
Six contestants across two teams will show down to raise funds for local charity Specialist Medical Resources Foundation at The Gardens Restaurant on Saturday night.
SMRF treasurer Jolene Green said the contestants have been rehearsing for several months now.
"On Saturday night the dancers will do their routine performances... and the idea is the people who come to support them will donate money which will count toward their tally and their score," Mrs Green said.
The night will see a face off between teams Gav and Team Mel.
Pat Lawson won the 2020 competition and is returning to dance on Team Mel this year.
"It was that much fun the first time I thought I'd give it a go the second time," Mr Lawson said.
While he is slightly nervous about the night, he is confident of a win. "Team Gav is going to go down," he said.
2022 contestant Rebekah Manwaring will be cheering on the contestants on Saturday night.
"One of the things I love most about SMRF is that they fund equipment that improves people's quality of life," Ms Manwaring said.
"When it comes to medical equipment and devices, everyone deserves to have the best option that is available for them, but sometimes the cost puts it out of reach. That's where SMRF steps in."
She said it was a real privilege to be a part of last year's event and encouraged people to head down for a good night out.
"They're an incredible group of people, so talented and they give so much of their own time for rehearsals and performances," she said.
"If you haven't seen a SMRF show yet, I highly recommend heading along. You'll have a great night out and support a great local charity."
The event will kick off from 7.30pm Saturday night at The Gardens Function Centre at 43 Tom Wood Drive, Wagga.
Tickets are still available and cost $55 a head. To book a place, contact Angela on 0419 213 541 or email: smrfoundation@outlook.com
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
