SYDNEY trainer Greg Hickman made it a Wagga Gold Cup day winning treble as Smartawi snared the Guineas.
Hickman combined with former Southern District apprentice Tyler Schiller as Smartawi ($11) took out the $80,000 JRC Electrical Service MTC Guineas 3YO Benchmark 74 Handicap (1600m).
It completed the prelude-Guineas double as Smartawi backed up his narrow win at Wagga last month with a dominant display.
Hickman knew Smartawi would relish the mile.
"He's a nice horse," Hickman said.
"I was looking forward to getting him back to a mile. I thought he could have been a derby horse, this horse, and go to the Queensland Derby.
"One of the jockeys got off him in the early days and said just keep him fresh and keep him to a mile otherwise you'll take the sprint out of his legs. He ran home the other day here in 33 seconds (last 600m).
"I'm over the moon."
As to whether he would push on to Queensland, Hickman was unsure.
"Geez he's been in work a long time," he said.
"I don't know what I'm going to do to be honest."
Schiller was pleased to snare a feature over the Wagga carnival.
"It is, especially for Greg. He's had a cracking day. Three starters, three winners," Schiller said.
"It's a big effort by Greg and a good effort by the horse. He was half battling coming to the bend but he picked up really nicely and saw the mile out really well."
Offspring ($8) finished second, just ahead of Arts Object ($31) in third.
