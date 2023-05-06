Memories of Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The first work on the Baylis Street upgrade has been completed with the section between Wollundry Lagoon bridge and Morrow Street reopened to the public.
Staff at the Wagga branch of the ANZ Bank in Fitzmaurice Street were told that the branch is to be closed on June 19 with a loss of three jobs as it is merged with the ANZ South Wagga branch in Baylis Street.
Patrick Byrne's new book Remember the 1950s, 60s and 70s in Wagga Wagga was launched at Book City with Wagga Citizen of the Year and local historian, John Winterbottom.
Dennis and Carmele Castrission ended work at the Kooringal Pharmacy after 30 years. Wagga Pharmacist Tony Price will continue to operate the pharmacy as it has in the past.
The River to Rail Group chaired by Julie Hoy is convening a meeting with police and business and community leaders to discuss the establishment of Crimestoppers in the City.
Long-time Wagga resident, Reg Jenkins, was inducted as a Paul Harris Fellow by president of Wagga Rotary Club, Bryan Short.
Wagga Volunteers Centre co-ordinator, Alice Martin, is seeking to raise the profile of volunteers during volunteers week in the hope of attracting more people to non-profit organisations.
For the fourth consecutive year the St Andrew's Junior Eisteddfod has broken the previous years record for number of entrants with 360 children completing in 800 performances this year.
The Red Lion Hotel is offering live entertainment and a 50 per cent discount in the bistro for mums on Mother's Day.
Members of the Wagga City Aero Club which is now in its second year will hold their first organised flying activity this weekend.
President of the Wagga Branch of the Right to Life organisation, Dr FV Joseph, said that more than 150 Wagga people will travel to Canberra this week to link up with thousands of others to protest proposed legislation to permit abortion on demand.
Mrs G Petherbridge wore an attractive white woollen frock and coat ensemble for the opening day of the Wagga Gold Cup Carnival.
A record second day crowd of over 8000 saw Red Hope gain the upper hand over Mr Timor to win the 1973 Wagga Gold Cup in record time.
Mr Ken Fife, manager of Fife's Bakery and Riverina Baking Company, who retired recently after 32 years with the firms was given a testimonial dinner at the Wagga Leagues Club.
More than 400 people attended the annual Scottish Ball at the Police Boys Club with 26 debutantes presented to the Mayor and Mayoress, Ald and Mrs R Gorman including their daughter, Gaye.
Council called for reports from town planner Sel Rawlings and chief building inspector Keith Bassett, and will also invite written submissions from the public concerning any aspect of flat development in the city.
Three members of the NSW Energy Advisory Committee attended a conference in Wagga discussing fuels including natural gas in the region.
More than 800 people attended a Requiem Mass at St Michael's Cathedral for Father William James Gilby who died this week after devoting more than 40 years to the priesthood in the Wagga diocese.
. North Wagga and Farrer League footballer, Neil Polsen threw the perfect darts score of 180 playing for Black Swan against Rosellas One.
. The Wagga Handweavers and Spinners group is holding a display for the next two weeks at the Wagga Council Chambers.
. More than 600 people attended the Catholic Ball at the Kyeamba Smith Hall with 29 debutants presented to the Bishop of Wagga, Dr F P Carroll.
. The Australian Association for Better Hearing has granted full branch status to the Wagga group with people interested in helping asked to contact Mrs M Taber "Kingston", Galore.
. Edmondson's are advertising Heinz soups, 16 oz for 15 cents, White Wings, plain or self-raising flour, 2 lb for 17 cents and Uncle Toby's Oats, 2lb for 42 cents.
