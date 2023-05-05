SMART Wagga sprinter Participator proved his doubters wrong with a barnstorming victory on Gold Cup day.
Danny Beasley made it four winners to start Wagga Gold Cup day as he guided Participator ($2.70) to victory in the $50,000 Walsh & Blair Country Magic Benchmark 74 Handicap (1200m).
It also provided Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly with a Gold Cup day double.
Participator had gone under as a beaten favourite at his last two starts but bounced back with arguably the best win of his short career.
Donnelly was pleased but not surprised.
"Yeah look I think (it was his best run yet)," he said.
"It's funny, a few people were doubting him but he's had genuine excuses for his defeats. He's only run two bad races and that's because we worked out he backed up too quickly.
"We had faith in him, we were confident he would run well today.
"Danny said if we ride him that little bit colder than what we did last start, he'll sprint, and it was perfect.
"He's improving, too. He's not the smartest horse, head wise. He's a bit of a larrikin. It's just starting to click with him."
Beasley had Participator worse than midfield but he unleashed a devastating sprint to sail past his rivals to score by two and a half lengths.
Albury sprinter Smiler Marshall ($21) set the pace and battled on for second, with Blesk ($21) a further length and a half back in third.
Donnelly said the time had now come to test Participator in town.
"There's a race in Sydney in four weeks. A 1400," he said.
"We could go five or six weeks and run in a 1200 but I think we'll run him in the 1400. Danny thinks he'll run a mile.
"There's a 3&4YO race, it's a Benchmark 72, and it's a city benchmark so he'll come down a little bit in benchmark from what his country benchmark is and it's time to have a crack in town.
"He'll probably just have one run and have a break after that."
To combine with Donnelly for a Gold Cup day win on Participator, it meant a great deal to Beasley.
"It's special for Tim," Beasley said.
"Since I came back, I've worked with him, great trainer, I've known that for 30 years. He was giving me rides when I was an apprentice.
"To repay his faith, he's got great owners, Paul and Judy Galloway, Brett and Andrea Bradley, Richard Pegum and all the other group of owners, they are super owners.
"It's very important for the carnival that those people get winners because they're very important people in the industry and they come back and support the carnival. It's just great all round."
Beasley has ridden Participator four times now and knew he was capable of that kind of performance.
"It was a super run. He'd been promising that," Beasley said.
"We just needed to get him right, get the right run.
"His work here last Tuesday was bloody unbelievable. I said to Tim, all he's got to do is try to replicate that and that's all I set out to do was replicate that, given him his air and it was pretty good."
As for a Wagga Gold Cup day double, Donnelly was relieved it had all come together.
"I came into the meeting really confident. I had a really nice group of horses. I said to all my friends that asked if you back them all each-way you'll win," he said.
