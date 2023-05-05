Riverina Highway Patrol bid farewell to a veteran officer on Friday in a fitting way, with a cruise around in a vintage Holden Commodore police car.
Sergeant Steven Bloomfield said goodbye to the NSW Police Force after 34 years of service.
Dozens of friends and loved ones turned out to see Sergeant Bloomfield off, giving him a guard of honour before whisking him off for a joy ride around town.
"I'm overwhelmed, I've seen a lot of people that I haven't seen in a long time, a lot of people I've worked with and work with at the moment, a lot of friends, it's been very good," he said.
The veteran cop was born and raised in Sydney before a long career based solely in the regions in places like Walgett, Dubbo and Gundagai.
"This is the 12th place we've lived and my primary objective when I graduated from the police academy was I didn't want to work in Sydney," he said.
"We wanted to get as far west as we could, so I started in Walgett and from there we did a lot of western and remote locations and we enjoyed every minute of that, they were great places to raise kids."
He never imagined he would end up in Wagga, he said, but he made the jump here in 2018 from Deniliquin.
"That opportunity to move and try different places and get to know different communities, and those little places you had to be part of the community, that's probably the highlight of the whole time," he said.
"It's been great fun and I think 34 years is a long time in any career now. But this is a job that gives you a lot of variety and things to do and everyday has been different.
"I'd do it again without a second thought."
And he now finishes his career alongside his daughter Hannah, also part of the Riverina Highway Patrol.
Inspiring others to seek out a life in public service has given Sergeant Bloomfield great joy, he said.
"My daughter will allow me to retain a connection with the police force and I've got a son who has ambitions in four or five years' time ... if you're in a career where your kids want to emulate you that's got to be a positive thing," he said.
Senior Constable Hannah Bloomfield said her father will be a big loss to their section.
"I'm really happy for him to start his new adventure, he leaves a great legacy behind him," she said.
He'll miss the V8 police cars, he said, and the camaraderie of the job, but he won't be too far away from his former life on the highways, as a new career a a truckie beckons.
"My colleagues are taking bets on who'll write me up first," he joked.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
