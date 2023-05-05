The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Highway Patrol sergeant Steven Bloomfield said goodbye to the badge after 34 years

Wagga police officer Steve Bloomfield marches out after 34 years on the job in the only way he knew how, in the seat of a vintage V8 commodore. Picture by Les Smith.
Riverina Highway Patrol bid farewell to a veteran officer on Friday in a fitting way, with a cruise around in a vintage Holden Commodore police car.

