IT WAS all Danny Beasley and Greg Hickman early on Wagga Gold Cup day.
Hickman brought up his double and Beasley a treble with third emergency Packer taking out the 000 Plumbing Services Wagga Benchmark 58 Showcase Handicap (1300m).
Packer ($9.00) edged out Manila Thriller ($18), with Stand Your Ground ($26) a half head back in third.
Packer's win caught Hickman slightly by surprise.
"A little bit surprising but the horses have been going good and I just thought these are the right races to bring them down to," Hickman said.
"Danny rode him 10 out of 10, which helped a lot.
"It's good. I want the treble now."
It was a top ride from Beasley, who saved a lot of ground weaving his way through the field along the inside in the straight.
It was Packer's second win from 23 starts.
He had built up to the win with placings at Orange at two of his last three starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.